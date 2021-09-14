Elections in 2023 need early arrangement

jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, September 14th, 2021
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

On 11th of this month, President Salva Kiir Mayardit said that there was going to be elections in 2023 in the country which was a good news to the people of South Sudan. In his speech,the President said, anybody whom wanted to do something would approach youth and members of parliament (MPs}.

However, it looks like the responsibility for preparing elections was tasked to youth and MPs.  At the moment, what is expected from those members is to make their work plans clear to the public. Any step taken is to be known by the people of South Sudan.  Parties that want to contest would come up with their programmes and rally so that people understand their leadership styles in the country.

In addition to that, training could be conducted to journalists on how to cover elections. Election is not like any other event journalists used to cover.It requires knowledge. In the president’s speech, when the preparation for the elections would start was not clear. Next year is not far for the government to make arrangements, because other things need to be done early.  Not waiting for the last moment, maybe it would cause confusion between the government and the political parties.

Above all, elections need peaceful environment.It would not be conducted in a situation where we are in now. Political parties need to move to the local people in the rural areas, to talk on their profiles and  mobilize people to vote for them. During the periods of elections, many people need to vote for the parties that they know are going to work for them.

Nevertheless, government must solve the issue of insecurity in the country.Elections cannot be successful if there are people being killed in the areas.  The other thing government could do is to bring refugees home because they are important for elections. They cannot vote while living in the neighboring countries. For them to settle, security is to be provided to them. If the above mentioned arrangement was done, elections should be conducted in a peaceful surrounding.

May God bless us all.

