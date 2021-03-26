Elections impact in the country

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

On 25 of this month, there was a debate between Activists and government officials on the issue of elections in the country. Many said talked of how elections could be conducted in the country. For elections to take place in the country there should be a lot of things to be done. In the first place, there should be peace in the country where political parties conduct rallies and campaigns for elections.

Secondly, there should be committees to carry out data in the country to see how many people are in each state and the country as a whole. For them to come out with good result, needs adequate security and safe working environment in the country. Currently, let us see what is going on in the country? Peace implementation is not implemented as expected by the general public in the country. People are being killed in different areas around the country. Where is the guarantee for elections as scheduled in 2022?

In addition to that, is there freedom of press in the country, where each party should come and talk freely inmedia? Is there safety of journalists to cover rallies of political parties in all the ten states? All the above mentioned need to be observed for elections to take place. Yet Electoral Committee should be formed to carry enlightenment and conduct training for journalists on how to cover elections.

All suchprogrammes need enough time for the government to prepare. Above all, it is good to have peace in all parts of the country.The Government should notice that without peace in the country, there would not be elections. The above mentioned information has connections withbringing refugees in the country, so that they prepare for elections and participate fully. Is there spaces and security provided for refugees to settle in the country, for the reason that the population of South Sudanese isbig in the neighboring countries and in diaspora?

Elections cannot be conducted if security problems are not resolved as recently there were many people killed on road ambushes.

If government is serious with elections, let them be also serious with the implementation of peace deal in the country. On the other hand, whether elections will occur in 2022 or not,depends on the general situation in the country and how the government is maintaining peace in all parts of the country.

May God bless us all.