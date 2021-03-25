Election or no Election, parties speak out

By James Atem Kuir

Puok Both Bulang, Director of Information and Public Relation in the office FVP

The SPLM-IO, the OPP, and the civil society have weighed the debate on when the country will go for general elections as required by the peace agreement and also considering the current pace of the implementation.

This comes following a statement by the Office of President Salva Kiir Mayardit that the country is not in a position to conduct general elections in 2022 as earlier called for by Activist Dr. Peter Biar Ajakin his speech to the US senate committee on foreign relation two weeks ago.

The statement signed by Nhial Deng Nhial, the Minister in the Office of the President, which was also in response to claims made by Dr. Ajak, stressed that the establishment of the Unity Government (R-TGoNU) took some time and that some critical tasks that should proceed general elections are yet to be completed.

Commenting on the matter in an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, PuokBoth Bulang, the Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of Dr. Machar, the leader of SPLM-IO, stressed that general elections or extension of the transitional period will be a collective decision by all the parties to the agreement and guarantors.

He agreed that crucial tasks such as the security arrangements, enacting of a permanent constitution and national census that will require bringing refugees and IDPs back need to be completed before people go for polls.

“If there is an extension of the pre-transitional period or election timeline will be the decision of all the parties to the agreement plus the guarantors. This is our stand,” he said.

Mr. Bulang also said that enough funds should be directed to peace implementation to expedite the process so that the country can prepare for the general election in the shortest time possible.

“We think that within the remaining period, we can achieve a lot and we can implement a huge amount of the articles of the agreement. Our country is one of the richest. We have oil and non-oil revenues and these resources belong to the people of South Sudan and the agreement belongs to the people. We think that there is a need to put these resources in use to benefit the South Sudanese,” he said.

Peter MayenMajongdit, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management and leader of the OPP or Other Opposition Parties-a collusion of opposition parties that did not engage in armed confrontation against the government, said it is not yet time to talk about general elections when so much of the agreement has not been initiated or completed.

“Saying that elections will not be held in 2022 is their view (view of the SPLM party). It is too early to talk about elections though. The transitional period will end in the election but nobody will say this is an appropriate time or this is not the time. What will determine the time for election will be the level of preparations, it is a question of the reality on the ground,” MinisterMajongdit said.

Prominent activist Rajab Mohandis, the Executive Director of Organization for Responsive Governance (ORG) reiterated that the peace agreement clearly specified holding of elections in time but the current state of peace implementation does not guarantee credible international conducts of an election.

“The arrangement was clearly made in the peace agreement for elections to be held in time. It also meant a number of tasks were supposed to be accomplished in preparations for the elections but as it stands now, most of these tasks have not been accomplished.

“And in that regards, to be honest, any election conducted prematurely without accomplishing these tasks will definitely not meet both national and international standards. In that case, the right for citizens to participate in a credible electoral process will be undermined,” activist Mohandis said.

Mohandis said the prevalence of armed violence among communities across the country continues to be a major concern facing the country and does not allow for election in time.

He also stressed that the parties to the agreement continue to fail to show a clear pathway out of the current situation.

Earlier in January, AtenyWekAtenysaid the parties to the Revitalized Peace Agreement agreed to extend the transitional period to 2023 to allow implementation of key parts of the agreement.

The pre-transitional period which started after the signing of R-ARCSS in 2018 was extended twice for six months and another 100 days as the parties continued to fail to meet the dateline given in the agreement.

More than three years have passed since the signing of the agreement in September 2018 but the parties are yet to fully establish the unity government with the appointment of states and local governments only formed this year but without parliaments.