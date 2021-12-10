jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, December 10th, 2021
HomeA foot for thoughtElection in 2023
A foot for thought

Election in 2023

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday the special representative of the secretary general, Nicholas Haysom said 2023 elections are possible if parties to the agreement agreed to run it. He continued to say that elections are complicated business logistically, it is very expensive , for example transportation of ballots boxes, transport system to move ballots from place to another and  so many others.

What Haysom said was true; the most important is that all parties to Revitalized peace agreement are to agree upon the coming elections.So that they make suggestions together,otherwise, it will end in paper work. Right now there was not agreement between President SalvaKiirMayarditand the First Vice President Dr. RiekMacharon the proposed year 2023. When president Kiir said elections will take place in the above mentioned year, Dr. Machar said no, it was not possible for the reasons that there are many South Sudanese outside the country as refugees, need to be transported home.

Government is to unifyArmy and other things which were supposed to be done before elections were not implemented in peace agreement. However, based on the above mentioned points, it indicated that Dr. Machar didn’t agree with the suggestion of President Kiir.

This make people of South Sudan are not sure whether elections are going to take place or not. Good plan start from the leadership and it goes to other political parties that want to contest. President Kiir should not say something and Dr. Machar has different idea. Both of them are to put idea together for the success of these elections.

It usually need good security all over the country and government should conduct statistic to know population of people in the country.

Without knowing statistic of people, it would be difficult for them to know how many people expected to vote. Generally, elections need adequate security all over the states for people to move freely.

Therefore, elections also need a lot of efforts andit required early preparation.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

AWiM three -day conference ended

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor African Women in Media (AWiM} conference had ended yesterday. I am very grateful to be one of the speakers for this big event that took place in African countries. It was attended by many people around the world to understand challenges  women are facing and how are they going to overcome them. The solutions will take time based on understanding of people on women and how they look on women in traditional way, of different cultures in Africa. Women need to stand firm...
A foot for thought

Why women become journalists

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor This is a big question that everybody should know the reasons why women became journalists in Africa. It is also importance to make research and find out who were the first women in communication. Each country should come out with the names of women who joined the profession.  For example, in South Sudan who were those first women in media. Sometimes we didn’t keep records of those women for the coming generation to know. The reason for women becoming journalists could be because...
A foot for thought

AWiM 2021 Conference kicks off

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
  Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor African Women in Media (AWiM] 2021, 5th annual conference kicked off yesterday in African countries. It started on 6th and will end on 8th of this month 2021.  One of the objectives for organizing this conference was to discuss challenges facing women in general and female journalists in particular. There were panel and roundtable discussions on issues of women in media industry. During the discussions, there were many questions asked on how to report women stories in African countries. It depends on...
A foot for thought

People of South Sudan love God

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Thousands of people gathered at South Sudan Council of Churches (SSCC} ground near Rainbow football playground to get the word of God from Prince of Peace Evangelist Randy Robert. The program started on 2nd and ended on 5th of this month 2021.  Within three days of preaching, there were many people who received healing and many miracles. During the testimony on 4th of this month, a certain man said he had accident and went to Khartoum for treatment, there was no healing. He ...
error: Content is protected !!