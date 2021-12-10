Election in 2023

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday the special representative of the secretary general, Nicholas Haysom said 2023 elections are possible if parties to the agreement agreed to run it. He continued to say that elections are complicated business logistically, it is very expensive , for example transportation of ballots boxes, transport system to move ballots from place to another and so many others.

What Haysom said was true; the most important is that all parties to Revitalized peace agreement are to agree upon the coming elections.So that they make suggestions together,otherwise, it will end in paper work. Right now there was not agreement between President SalvaKiirMayarditand the First Vice President Dr. RiekMacharon the proposed year 2023. When president Kiir said elections will take place in the above mentioned year, Dr. Machar said no, it was not possible for the reasons that there are many South Sudanese outside the country as refugees, need to be transported home.

Government is to unifyArmy and other things which were supposed to be done before elections were not implemented in peace agreement. However, based on the above mentioned points, it indicated that Dr. Machar didn’t agree with the suggestion of President Kiir.

This make people of South Sudan are not sure whether elections are going to take place or not. Good plan start from the leadership and it goes to other political parties that want to contest. President Kiir should not say something and Dr. Machar has different idea. Both of them are to put idea together for the success of these elections.

It usually need good security all over the country and government should conduct statistic to know population of people in the country.

Without knowing statistic of people, it would be difficult for them to know how many people expected to vote. Generally, elections need adequate security all over the states for people to move freely.

Therefore, elections also need a lot of efforts andit required early preparation.

May God bless us all.