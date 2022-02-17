ELECTION-Doubts mount to 490 days countdown

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

Count down to about 490 days to the planned elections political parties differs on the possibilities of holding the exercise next year. A number of political parties except the ruling SPLM are seeing the impossibility of holding the election but SPLM remained firm that it would be held as planned.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, and who is also a leader of the United South Sudan Party (USSP)under other political parties (OPP), PaulinoLokudu said that the possibility of an election in 2023 “ is low” because of the graduation of unified forces had not been carried out.

“Election will not be possible with all the chapters of the peace agreement having not been completely implemented, especially the unification of the forces, which remained a threat to us OPP.

“If the election is done and the forces are not unified then I believe all the three, SPLM, SSOA, SPLM/IO, parties will be with their forces,but what about OPP! What will happen?

The director of Information and public relations of SPLM-IO, PuokBothBaluangsaid that there were important things to be implemented before elections were held.

“Yes the end game of everything is election but before going that there is an important thing that should be in a place like for an instant the refugee are not yet back in the country, then there is censored registration of voters among others,” he said.

While, African People’s Congress (APC), Deng-bill William sounded his doubt. “I doubt if the election will be held because it’s the sensor that determines the election. Election is not just an event but a process, the election would be done after these thing are completed, I know SPLM IG are saying it will be done but I don’t know if they just want to force it on people,”he explained.

However, Deputy Secretary for Political affairs mobilization and Organization (SPLM-IG), Santo MalekAnaisaid that the party is for the election.

“It is a reality not a must for all the issues to be handle for election to happen, ‘the election will take place because we are for election according to the peace agreement we are just waiting for some finances, then we will graduate the forces,”he said.

He added that “We are not going back to war that is why we accepted to sign the agreement,”

TerManyangGatwech, human rights activist and head of the Juba Based Center for Peace and Advocacy told an agency that.

“I doubt whether the elections will take place in 2023. For the elections to take place, there are requirements to be completed. These include the drafting of a permanent constitution; the repatriation of refugees in Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia and Sudan; the reconstitution of the Independent National Elections Commission; and the conduct of a national population census,” he said.

According to the timetable agreed in the September 2018 deal, South Sudan is supposed to go to the polls in 2023 after the implementation of key provisions.

They include the unification of formerly warring forces, repatriation of refugees and displaced people, a population census, and the drafting of a permanent constitution of the East African country.

MalakMarial, a concerned resident of the capital Juba, also underlined the need for a unified armed force.

“For us to have fair, free, transparent elections, you must have security forces who will protect the state, its people and that will not interfere with the electoral process.”

“If we’re going for elections, the parties to the peace agreement must complete in the shortest possible time the security arrangement,” he said.

He warned that if elections were not held and the transitional government remained in place, stability and peace would continue to elude the country.