jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, February 28th, 2020
HomeNewsElders urge people to embrace agriculture
News

Elders urge people to embrace agriculture

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Martha David

South Sudan Council of Elders is urging the Citizens to embrace agriculture following the formation of the new government after formation of the new Government last week.

 Peter Chut a member of the Council of Elders said citizens must take agriculture as a priority to improve the economy in the coming period of peace.

“If we harvest our own crops, we will not remain like this, dollar will not increase, dollar is increasing because we are receiving food from NGOs outside,” Chut said.

“Bringing peace to the country will make the citizens embrace agriculture, we will not buy food from abroad,” he added.

Chut pointed out that people are happy with the decision that the President has taken to revert the country to the ten states and appointing the vice presidents to end the suffering of the people.

He explained that since the states issue has been resolved, some crime activities had come to an end, and some community conflicts had stopped.

He called on the South Sudanese in Diaspora and the PoCs to come back and develop the country.

Chief Backyeal Konashi, chairperson for South Sudan Council of Elders acknowledged the decision made by the President of the Republic to declare peace in the country.

He emphasized on the agriculture and development in the country after people were forced to leave their activities because of the conflict.

“We don’t want to hear gunshot anymore; we need peace,” he said.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Over 300 herd of cattle recovered

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Elia Joseph Loful At least 350 herds of cattle have been recovered after they were stolen by unknown raiders in Bule Boma of Western Lopit, Assistant Chief John Lino said. John said the raiders came in two groups and took the cattle on Wednesday night while the people were asleep. “The raiders came and took the cattle at night when everybody was sleeping and these raiders were only two in number,” John told Juba Monitor on Phone. He said the youth pursued the assailants throughout the night of Thursday...
News

Farmers urge cattle keepers to vacate farm land

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Wek Atak Kacjang Farmers in Western Bahr El Ghazal State are urging the cattle keepers from Tonj County of Warrap State to urgently vacate their farm land. Last week, fighting erupted between farmers and cattle keepers in Mapel. One person was reportedly killed and four other injured. The violence erupted in a place called Akau area of Mapel over misunderstanding between farmers and cattle keepers over water point. Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone yesterday from Western Bahr El Ghazal State, Uling Upar said the presence of cattle in...
error: Content is protected !!