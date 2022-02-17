Elders told to desist from politics

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

The Commissioner of Lainya County in Central Equatoria has warned community elders to distant themselves from politics.

Emmanuel Khamis Richard encourages the chiefs to be custodians of customary law to avoid interference with politics.

He stresses that chief’s involvement in politics compromises with the local court jurisdiction.

Emmanuel advises the custodians of customary law to support the judiciary to run smoothly.

“Chiefs, you are the custodians of our customary justice systems. Some of you have already entered into politics which will not let your work be effective. If a chief leaves his work and joins politics, it will compromise the customary justice system, so stay away from politics. You are custodians of our customary justice system, you have got the law and support the judiciary and that is your main job, don’t deeply enter politics because when you join politics, it will lead to asking for tribes and clans of individuals in a court of law that will lead to biases in decision making,” Emmanuel tells the chiefs.

Commissioner Emmanuel promises to work together with the ministry of local government to support the chiefs in exercising their duties.

He says the county governments are working to establish the customary law council to guide the traditional leaders.

“We together with the ministry of local government will support you to ensure that your work is effective. In the counties, we are already setting up customary law councils and this is a very important organ that will be guiding instruments that will guide the chiefs to operate within their jurisdiction”, adds Khamis.

The commissioner spoke during the start of a five-day traditional chiefs’ workshop in Yei Youth Garden center.