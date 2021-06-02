El Salaam FC to face Atlabara FC in South Sudan Final

By John Agok

On Monday El Salaam FC Kuajok won 3:1 against Holy Family FC (Rumbek) at Buluk playground that took them to final with Atlabara FC(Juba) coming 3rd of June 2021.

Atlabara FC Juba also beat Al Ahly FC Renk by 2:0 full time on Sunday in the Semi-final of South Sudan Cup 2021.

However, the President of South Sudan Football Association (SSFA), Mr. Francis Amin Michael, once witnessed the previous match between two teams in Lake States, and he watched the match of South Sudan Cup – Group A Rumbek between Holy Family FC and Salam FC (Kuajok) that took them to quarter final.

Mr. Amin’s visit was accompanied by Mr. Deng Abdurrahman, President of the Melut Local Football Association, Lino Majok, President of Kuajok Local Football Association and Mr. Makur Majok Member of the Board of Directors.

The delegation was received at Rumbek Airstrip by Mr. Kaman Matur Commissioner of Rumbek and Mr. Atier Deng President of Rumbek Local Football Association.





After the arrival, Mr. Amin met with the Deputy Governors of Lakes State Ustaz Poth Madit Dut who commended the leadership of SSFA for initiating South Sudan Cup in Rumbek, Lakes State, testifying that the competition had positive impact on the Citizens of Lakes especially in promoting peace and harmony amongst youths.

Meanwhile, Mr. Amin appreciated the hospitality of Lakes State Government and its people. He added that SSFA was establishing tournaments at State levels to create stability and spread the culture of unity countrywide.

In the same development,Tuesday evening, Salam Football Club (Kuajok) secured its place in the quarter-finals of South Sudan Cup – after its victory over Holy Family Football Club of Rumbek with six to five goals in a penalty shoot-out.

That match was graced by the President of South Sudan Football Association (SSFA), Mr. Francis Amin, Mr. Lino Majok, President of Kuajok Local FA, Mr. Deng Abdul Rahman, President of Melut Local FA, and Mr. Makur Majok, SSFA Member of Board of Directors in presence of the Deputy Governor of Lakes State, Ustaz Poth Madit Dut.

After the game, Mr. Amin presented tags for office table to the Governor of Lakes State, Deputy Governor, state Minister for Youth and Sports, President of Rumbek Local Football Association and South Sudan Red Cross Society in Rumbek as gifts from SSFA.

Mr. Amin thanked Lakes State Government for their good reception to teams participating in the tournament.

He also praised the great role played by South Sudan Red Cross Society (Rumbek) during the days of the tournament.