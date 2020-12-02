Eighty nine Health students started external examination

By Wek Atak Kacjang

At least 89 students from Yambio Health Institute are attending their final examination in Yambio Western Equatoria State.

This is the second batch to sit for the external Launching Examination in Yambio.

According to the Institute officials, the exam will take one week, whereas the successful students will be awarded Diplomas.

The students were admitted for the study three years ago under different courses.

Speaking during the opening of the examination, the Director General at the Ministry of Health in Yambio Teresa Dominic Dabi urge the students to adhere to the rules and regulations of the examination.

“Today I will not talk more because we are going for our exams, I want all of us to respect the rules for the examination if they say no it means no phones not only smart-phone but all phones and put them somewhere, I want all of us to use our brain no other paper because when you are going to treat the patient those papers will not be there it is better to use what you know than use paper” she said.

Dominic encouraged the students to be patient and do their examination carefully.

The Principal of the Yambio Health Institute Dr. Albert Victor says the students are well prepared and have acquired enough knowledge in the course of three years spent in the class.

He urged the students to follow the instructions before answering the questions.

“As we are going to our respective rooms for examination each and every one must read and follow the instructions, because examination has all the instructions when you read and understand you will pass the exam,’’Dr. Victor explained.

Basil Sam Benson the External Examiner who are in-charge of the exam said they will monitor the exams carefully.

“The examination is not that is new, you have been sitting for exams be happy you organize, there is nothing difficult that I brought these are normal examinations, I know Mock are always difficult than final examinations, so one message that I want tell each one of you, please don’t forget your Index Number,’’ Sam expressed.