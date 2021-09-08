Eighteen students to benefit from Turkish scholarship

By William Madouk Garang

At least eighteen students have been selected to benefit from fully paid Turkish scholarships to various universities in various faculties in Turkey.

Since 2013, Turkey provided scholarships to a number of 156 students to different universities and colleges, including medical science, engineering, and mining among many others.

Speaking to the media, he Turkish Ambassador, Erdem Matufapplauded the new accepted students and urged them to work hard and be ambassadors of the two countries.

“Turkey had been granting these scholarships for the last eight years, up to now we have provided 156 scholarships, only in this year 2021,and we have granted scholarships to18 students,” said Matuf.

“I believe this scholarship program is very important between the two countries and it create a bridge of culture between the countries. The students who will travel to Turkey will have chance to know Turkish people and culture. They will have responsibilities to become ambassadors in Turkey and Turkish Ambassadors in South Sudan. I believe in building their education in Turkey,” he added.

He added that they have signed anMOU with the Ministry of Higher Education and this will help in building strong bilateral ties between the two sisterly countries.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Higher Education, Gabriel Changson Chang expressed his happiness to the Turkish government and advised the students to study hard and come back with flying colors.