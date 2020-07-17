Eighteen new COVID-19 cases reported after weeks of decline

By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

The Public Health Laboratory has confirmed18 new coronavirus cases after weeks of fewer cases since mid last month.

After the outbreak of the pandemic, the country has seen a very rapid rise in the number of the confirmed cases as the highest number confirmed in a single day reached 188 in May.

But as of recent, the Ministry of Health has said that the country’s infection rate was diminishing as the Public Health Laboratory has continued confirming less than 10 cases in the previous weeks.

However, on Wednesday evening after weeks of fewer cases, the Public Health Laboratory has reported nearly 20 cases diagnosed from three different testing points.

“In the last 24 hours (Wednesday), the Public Health Laboratory, Mobile Laboratory in Nimule and UN Clinic tested 102 samples, and results get released; of those eighteen (18) tested positive for COVID-19,” said the coronavirus Incident Manager Dr. Richard Lako.

Currently, South Sudan has 2,171 coronavirus confirmed cases across the country.

The total tests performed up to date since the outbreak of the pandemic stand at 12,146.

At least, the Public Health Laboratory is following active cases of 955 according to the new report as Dr. John Garang Infectious Disease Unit (IDU) continued to have zero severe cases of the pandemic.

Over half of the coronavirus cases have so far recovered across the country since the outbreak of the pandemic. Of yesterday, a cumulative total of 1,175 have so far recovered.

At least 41 people have succumbed to the virus since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The cumulative contacts of the cases followed stand at 4,976 as the number of contacts under follow up is 331.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, at least 4,575 have finished their 14 days follow up.

Up to today, South Sudan has continued to remain a second infectious country in the East African Region after Kenya,