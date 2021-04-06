jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, April 6th, 2021
Eighteen killed, more injured in unity state

By Emelda Siama John

At least eighteen people have been reported killed and 29 others wounded in cattle-related violence at the Warrap and Unity States border over the weekend.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Unity State Minister of Information, Gabriel Makuei said the incident was triggered after a group of cattle raiders invaded cattle camps in Mayom County.

“The cause was cattle raiding, 18 civilians including 5 children were killed and 29 were wounded, He said among those killed were women and children, therefore, 13 among the 29 people were seriously wounded and were taken to Juba military hospital and the rest remained in Makien PHCC care,” minister of information said.

He said that armed civilians came from three areas, Apuk, Lou and Mayianjur from Warrap State and attacked Gatdeng and Boude cattle camps in Ruadh Payam in Mayom, Unity State.

He added that the attackers made away with 2,180 herds of cattle while another 56 were killed in the crossfire.

Albino Kuek the press secretary in the office of the governor of Warrap State, confirmed armed youth elements from Warrap State carried out raid in Unity state.

He said the state government was working to identify the perpetrators and bring them to book.

