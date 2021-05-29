Eight perished,13 wounded in communal fight

By Mabor Riak Magok

Atleast eight (8) people have been killed, and 13 others wounded in an inter-communal clash in a separate attacked at Aluak aluak and Akot Payam Yirol West and Rumbek East Counties in Lakes State on Wednesday.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, the acting minister of information and communication in Lakes State Stephen Mathiang Deng said the motive was a revenge attack.

He said among the eight deceased, five security personnel were killed.

“I urged the Cueibet County armed youth to immediately release the girl which they kidnapped during the attack.We want the youth to stop this barbaric attack, this is not the way people should live in the society,”the Minister argued.

Executive director of Mayom Payam of Rumbek Central County, Machar Chol on Thursday confirmed that 5 people were killed on bothsides of Mayom and Abiriu payams since fighting started.

He said the wounded have been taken to Rumbek State hospital for treatment.

The executive director of Alualuak Payam Yirol West county Daniel Ichok Dhieu confirmed that the attackers tried to overrun Alualuak Payam headquarters on Wednesday,but were repulsed by the security forces.

“Now, I can confirm that 6 people were wounded on the side of Alualuak Payam,but I don’t know how many were killed and wounded on the other side of the attackers,” said Dhieu.

The community empowerment for progress organization (CEPO) coordinator in Lakes State, Daniel Laat Kon appealed to the youth in Lakes State to cease intercommunal hostilities and work on farms.

The CEPO coordinator in Lakes State Daniel Laat Kon blamed the state for being reluctant when hearing rumors of buildupof attack by youth people.

“Yes, it is true, there are people killed yesterday, but the problem, government doesn’t intervene quickly to rescue the situation before it gets out of control,” said CEPO coordinator,Laat.

He said, the state government always complain that there was financial constraints, moreover, they are collecting revenues, and local taxes from NGOs.