Monday, July 6th, 2020
Eight Governors, Three Administrators sworn in

By Juba Monitor Team

The eight newly appointed Governors and the Three Chief Administrators yesterday took oath of office at the state house (J1).

President Salva Kiir on Monday appointed the governors for Eight States and Chief Administrators of the Three Administrative Areas.

However the Governors of Upper Nile and Jonglei State were not named. According to the South Sudan Presidential Press Unit (PPU) Facebook page, the matter would be resolved soon.

While addressing the ceremony, President Salva Kiir Mayardit described the Swearing in ceremony as a milestone for the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity.

“President Kiir called on the newly appointed state governors and administrators to disseminate the message of peace to the populations in their respective states, and work hard to end inter communal conflicts in the states,” the PPU said.

The First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar Teny called on the state governors to cooperate and resolve challenges facing the populations in the ten states and administrative areas of the country.

Meanwhile, the Vice President for the Gender and Youth cluster, Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior urged the state governors to include women, youth and people with disabilities in the state government.

On his part, the governor of Eastern Equatorial State Louis Lobong Lojore, who represented the governors, said that they accept the challenge of developing their respective states, and as governors they will implement the 35 percent affirmative action by including women in the state governments.

The Chief Administrator of Abyei Administrative area, Kuol Diem assured the government and the people of their respective administrative areas that they would work tirelessly to deliver services to the people.

