Eight community chiefs arrested in Bor

The police in Jonglei State’s capital Bor confirmed that eight community chiefs had been arrested for rejecting the appointment of Duk county commissioner.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Duk County Paramount Chief Deng Mabur said that they were informed by the police that the orders for their arrest came from the Jonglei State government.

“The commissioner had been operating in Bor town instead of going to the area to address the issues there. That was the reason we petitioned the governor to give us someone who can be with the people,”Mabur said.

The Spokesman in the Office of Deputy Governor Philip Maluak Deng said that the deputy governor was not behind ordering the arrest of chiefs.

“Yes, we heard that the chiefs are arrested. But I’m yet to find out more because I just came from Juba. Maybe the arrest were ordered or not but it’s the attorney that has much knowledge about what’s happening,” Deng said.

He added that the community leaders in Duk County had disowned the new SPLM appointed county commissioner John Chatim in a petition addressed to Jonglei State Governor Denay Jock Chagor and his Deputy Governor Antipas Nyok Kucha, also the state SPLM chairman.

The community leaders asked the governor to replace the commissioner because he was not willing to go and work in the area.

“In a letter dated 20th of August and signed by the Jonglei State Deputy Governor Antipas Nyok Kucha, (he) directed the head of Jonglei legal administration to arrest 8 Chiefs from Duk county,”Deng said.

Meanwhile, the Jonglei State Police Spokesperson Majak Daniel Tuorsaid that the chiefs were arrested on Friday and were investigated over what he called an administrative matter.