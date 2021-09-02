Eight chiefs released in Rumbek

By Mabor Riak Magok

The authorities in Rumbek, Lakes State confirmed that eight community chiefs who were accused of beating the spiritual leader to death had been released.

On Tuesday, the spiritual leader identified as Mabor Madhek was beaten by the alleged armed youth from Amothnhom section who claimed the land ownership of Alei area from Panyon section.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, the Police Spokesperson in Lakes State Major Elijah Mabor Makuac said that the suspects were released after they were arrested over the killing of the spiritual leader.

The Deputy Governor of Lakes State Poth Madit Dut said that during the incident, the State authorities managed to arrest four chiefs on both sides, a total of 8 chiefs.

Meanwhile, Manyiel Abraham Makuac, a member of the family from Panyon section said that the area of Alei was a village of great grandfathers of Mabor Madhek before it was evacuated a century ago as a result of severe flooding.He said, it was turned into a grazing land and a cattle camp during the dry seasons by the Agar community pastoralists, but it remained with the name as “Alei Mabor Madhek” the late spiritual leader of the Panyon section.