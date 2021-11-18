jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, November 18th, 2021
Egyptian Gov’t Promises to Support Sports in South Sudan

By Oyiti Pernyang

The Government of Egypt through its General Consul in the country, Mr. Ahmed Al-Bakri yesterday expressed the readiness of his government to work handily with South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) to develop sports sector.

This came during a visit by Mr. Ahmed Al-Bakri, Egyptian General Consul to South Sudan to SSFA office; he was welcomed by Mr. Augustino Maduot in presence ofMr. Mujahid Ali and Robert Zakaria, members of the Board of Directors.

The meeting discussed ways to develop relations between South Sudan and Egypt, especially in the field of sports.

Mr. Ahmed Al-Bakri, acknowledged SSFA for the development sport in South Sudan witnessed in the field of sports infrastructures, expressing Egypt’s and the Egyptian Football Association readiness to extend a helping hand towards development of sports in the country.

He highlighted the importance of cooperation between the two nations, saying South Sudan would benefit from Egyptian experiences in the field of football.

Meanwhile, Mr. Augustino Maduot welcomed the visit, expressing his gratitude to the Ambassador for his cordial visit, revealing that he would visit Egypt soon and he would meet with members of the Egyptian Football Association to discuss bilateral collaboration. 

