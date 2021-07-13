Egyptian Expo 202 in Juba today

By John Agok

The Egyptian Exhibition 2021 is to be launched today at the Freedom Hall in Jubameant to bring like-minded business people together in a bid to share lime light on the two countries’ products.

South Sudanese local products and Egyptians will be displayed in both sides to learn from each other’s quality products. Top dignitaries are expected to be officiating the launch.

Juba Monitor yesterday caught up with an eyewitness at Freedom Hall during the set up of the EXPO who shared her happiness on the event.

Liela Juma admitted that, she was ready to witness the launch of Egyptian Expo and believed to be learning from the best quality products displays on various shelves.

“I am very delighted to be witnessing the Exhibition, since it will be a very interactive event where we can exchange experience on various products,” she said.

Juma called on South Sudanese to attend the launch and learn about the qualities of the products of two countries.

“I appeal to our South Sudanese business people to attend and share experience on products of the two countries,” she added.

Nevertheless, Egyptian government has shown tremendous cooperation with South Sudan given the fact that in early June this year, Egypt signed some memorandum on developmental projects.

Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Aati said in June this year that, the cooperation projects with South Sudan were successful and could serve as a role model in Africa.

In a meeting with his top aides, Abdel Aati said a number of development projects had been implemented in South Sudan with the aim to achieve sustainable development and improve living conditions of citizens.

He added that his Ministry had established six ground water plants around Juba and seven more inside the capital.

Some river piers had also been established with the aim to connect major cities and villages in South Sudan, Abdel Aati further said.