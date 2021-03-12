Egyptian Embassy donates relief aid

By Emelda Siama John

Egyptian Embassy through its Agency for Development donated the first batch of relief aid to the office of Vice President for Youth and GenderCluster.

The donation is meant to support people who were affected by floodswhich happened as a result of constant downpour last year, Ambassador Kaddar told the press on Wednesday.

The floods destroyed crops, households and disorganized livelihood of majority of people in the country.

On Tuesday, the Egyptian Ambassador Dr. Mohamed Kaddah, said the donation shipment included half ton of medicines intended to alleviate the humanitarian suffering in the areaswhere people were displaced.

The Vice President for Youth and Gender Cluster Rebecca NyandengGarang appreciatedAmbassador Dr. Mohamed for the generous assistance, saying Egypt is among the countries thatrespond to the needs of South Sudanese.

He said Egyptian government will continue to support the country to respond to humanitarian crisis.

“The second batch of aid is expected to arriveto South Sudan, including food supplies provided by the Egyptian Agency for Partnership for Development, which reflects the spirit of solidarity between the two brotherly countries,”Ambassador Kaddah said.