Tuesday, February 15th, 2022
National NewsNews

Egyptian doctors in Bor to treat variety of illnesses

The delegations of Egyptians doctors headed by Counsellor Ahmed Elbakry and Minister Parliamentary affairs and Minister of Health in Jonglei state at Bor Airport

By Jacob Bol Mayar

Jonglei State Ministry of Health received over the weekend, a delegation of doctors from the Arab Republic of Egypt who will be deployed at Bor State Hospital to treat a number of illnesses including tropical diseases and chest pain, among others.

The delegation headed by the Counselor of the Egyptian embassy in Juba is comprised of five doctors specialized in internal medicine, tropical diseases, chest disease, and pediatrics.

Atong Kuol Manyang, Jonglei State Minister of Health, appreciated the Egyptian medics for coming to the state to treat vulnerable people with severe illnesses in the 14 days they will spend in the state.

“We as Jonglei State government applaud the embassy of Arab of the Republic of Egypt for their roles in the medical field in Jonglei State and South Sudan at large.

“We request the Egyptian embassy to extend the programs to the counties level in order to reach the people at the grassroots level in Jonglei because there are some people in the counties with similar diseases,” Ms Manyang said.

For his Part, Ahmed Elbakry the Counselor of the Embassy of Arab Republic of Egypt in South Sudan expressed his delight at the warm welcome and hospitality accorded to his delegation in the state.

“We have visited many states of South Sudan such as Bentu, Rembuk, and Juba and now we are here in Bor and we have come with five specialists who will treat people with tropical diseases, chest disease and pediatricians,” he said.

Elbakry applauded First Lady Mary Ayen Mayardit for her support in coordinating the project for the treatment of vulnerable people in the state.

