Egypt waives visa requirements for S. Sudanese women, kids

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

South Sudanese women and children under the age of 16will do not need visas to enter the Arab Republic of Egypt, the country’s foreign mission in Juba announced yesterday.

According to a statement seen by Juba Monitor, the Egyptian Consulate in Juba said that men over 50 years also were exempted from entry visas.

“Egyptian visa-free procedures take three days in Juba, while a sick person visa-free is received on the same day, all females, Male ages over 50, and individuals less than 16 years shall be exempted from obtaining visa-free in Juba,” said Ahmed Albakiry, Egyptian official in Juba. “The Egyptian government has waived visa fees for eligible South Sudanese nationals since 2011, Male in age between 16 and 50 are required to obtain visa-free in Juba,” he added.