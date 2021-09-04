jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, September 4th, 2021
Egypt gives 400 scholarship slots to S. Sudanese students

By Tereza Jeremiah

Egyptian government has given 400 fully funded scholarships to South Sudanese students to study in the North African Country.

Speaking during the media briefing after the cabinet meeting yesterday,  the Minister of Information, Telecommunication and Postal Services Micheal Makuei, said that the  Egyptian Government accepted the request by the Vice President for Economic Cluster, Dr. James Wani Igga to sponsor 400 students on fully funded scholarship, during his recent visit to Cairo.

“The Egyptian Government accepted to sponsor 400 South Sudanese students to study at Egyptian Universities on full scholarships,” Makuei announced.

The visit of the Vice President Dr. Igga, according to the Minister, also sought to strengthen bilateral relations in the field of economic cooperation among others.

Makuei also stressed that during one of the meetings with the Vice President, the Egyptian Government pledged to build a Diplomatic Institute in Juba.

He added that the concerned Ministries of General and Higher Education will finalizthe other pending arrangements.

