Egypt donates medicines for flood affected families

Government of South Sudan yesterday received 15 matrix tons of medicines and medical supplements from the Arab Republic of Egypt as support to flood affected families in the country.

The donation came as a result of meeting between the two heads of state president Kiir and Al- Sisi of Egypt to build lasting bilateral relationship.

In October, UNHCR said more than 700,000 people have been affected by severe flooding in the country for nearly 60 years.

During the handing over of the medical consignment, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Deng Dau Deng said that the medicines were meant to support the families that were displaced and affected by flood.

“You may recall that we have received 12 matrix tons in November, we also received three ambulances that were well equipped. Today we have received 15 matrix tons of medicines and medical supplies,” Deng said.

“These medicines will be distributed by the Ministry of Health that knows the priority and the needed, our medical staff will received all these medicines and be able to distribute them according to the needs and priorities,” he added.

He also appreciated the people and government of Egypt for their unwavering support adding that assistance was not the last but more were expected to come.

However, the Deputy Head of Mission of Arab Republic of Egypt, Ahmed Sobhi Soliman said they were very glad to deliver yet again another humanitarian assistance and boost health sector.

“President Al – Sisi had directedand sent a military plane carrying medicines and emergency medical supplements weighing 15 matrix tons as a support to health sector and people of South Sudan,” Soliman said.

“We acknowledged the critical situation that was facing South Sudan,especially during the floods crises.We hope that this humanitarian assistance would be a great help to the flood affected families and to boost health sector,” he added.

Months of torrential rains has caused havoc in several part of the country such displacement and cutting off communities from accessing supplies of food and health services.