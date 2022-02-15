Egypt donates drugs to Bor State Hospital

By Deng Ghai Deng

Egyptian medical doctors who travelled to Jonglei capital, Bor Town over the weekend, have donated a consignment of pharmaceuticals to the State hospital.

The Egyptian doctors comprising of pediatricians and other specialists travelled to Bor on Saturday to help treat patients with various illnesses.

Doctor Haitham Elshayeb, the doctors’ team leader, who is also a consultant for internal and tropical diseases, said Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al ̶̶ Sisi sent the group to help treat South Sudanese.

Doctor Elshayeb said the group will be in Bor for the next 8 days before returning to Egypt, adding that his team had brought along a consignment of pharmaceuticals to treat patients.

“We have brought a lot of drugs from antibiotic drugs, analgesics, tropical medicines, internal medicines, pediatric medicines and drugs for chest infection diseases. We have already started the work today from 8 am and we will continue until 5 PM,” Dr Elshayeb said.

Atong Kuol Manyang, Jonglei State Minister of Health, said the state hospital has been without a supply of life-saving drugs for the last 9 months.

She revealed that the Egyptian doctors supplied the hospital with 500 Kilograms of drugs for the treatment of various diseases which will save many lives.

“Ministry of Health and in this case not only Bor town but across the whole state has been through a shortage of drugs. We have not received consignment for the last 9 months and we are supposed to receive this quarterly—so definitely it had already created some gap—many people got sick,” Minister Manyang said.

Minister Manyang urged Bor residents to turn up at Bor state hospital and use the opportunity to consult the specialists before they leave.

Bor Town resident John Kachuol who went for a consultation yesterday said he was grateful for the medical help extended to South Sudan by the Egyptian government.

“I came here to see the doctor because my body was very painful and I heard from the minister of health that some doctors who came from Egypt will come and they will treat people free of charge. I met the doctors, they gave me some medicines—I am now injected and will be taking the tablets. If I complete taking them then I will see the change in my body,” Kachuol said.

Kachuol said many South Sudanese travel to seek treatment in Egypt which is expensive. He urges the South Sudanese government to allocate some land for Egyptian doctors to build hospitals in the country including in Bor, so that people can easily access health services.