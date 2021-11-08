Egypt donates 12 tons of food items to assist flood victims

By James Atem Kuir

South Sudan government has received 12 metric-tons of food commodities from the Arab Republic of Egypt to be distributed to people affected by floods across the country.

The consignment which included sugar, rice, and spaghetti, cooking oil and tomato sauceamong others arrived in an Egyptian military plane via Juba International Airport (JIA) yesterday.

“This donation is for the flood victims and it comes as a result of strengthening bilateralrelations between our two countries. The discussion between His Excellency President Salva Kiir and President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt earlier this year. We as the Ministry of HumanitarianAffairs, on behalf of the people of South Sudan,are happy for the kind solidarity that has been shown to us,” said Peter Mayen Majongdit, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management at the reception of the food items at JIA on Monday.

Months of torrential rains and overflowing rivers had left more than 600,000 people homeless across the country with states including Jonglei, Unity and Northern Bahr el Ghazal the hardest-hit by flood devastation.

Minister Majongdit said that the food donation would help in addressing the challenges of food shortages among the flood displaced communities.

“We received food items mainly sugar, rice, spaghetti and other essential food items that will assist the families who are affected by floods …this will help the ministry which already has a plan to address the issue of flood across the states,” he said.

“We are delighted today upon the arrival of these 12 tons of urgently needed food assistance. This will alleviate the burden of food shortage on our people affected by floods.Mainly in Unity and Jonglei States and hopefully, this will not be the last one, we will be looking forward to receiving many more,” said Ahmed Sobity, the chargé de affairs at the Egyptian embassy.

The diplomat lauded the bilateral relations of the two countries as ‘excellent and strategic’ relations between Egypt and the Republic of South Sudan.

For his part, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Deng Dau Deng appreciated Cairo’s continued support to Juba, adding that the recent visit by President Salva Kiir Mayardit to Egypt culminated into a number of achievements including the need to provide support to country flood victims.

“This came as a result of the visit by His excellency President Salva Kiir Mayardit when he visited his brother Sisi to discuss issues of bilateral relations…they discussed several issues and one of them was the support for the victims of floods. We as a country have also received a new plot for our embassy in Cairo so, we are seeing a lot of things are moving forward,” he said.