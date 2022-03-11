Egypt contributes four water regulatory machines to S. Sudan

By Bida Elly David

The Egyptian Ministry of Water resources and irrigation through cooperation has provided South Sudan Ministry of water resources with four (4) water machines (barges) to regulate the unnecessary flow of water causing flood in some parts in South Sudan.

This came during the visit of South Sudan Minister of water resources and irrigation alongside with his accompanying delegation to Nile Company of the Arab Republic of Egypt located in El-Minya County 290 Kilometers(Km) away from Cairo City to inspect barges that were used to open river side allowing smooth movement of water across the river.

The project came as a result of memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed on water cooperation some years back between the two Ministries of water resources and irrigation both South Sudan and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

In a statement seen by Juba Monitor, the Minister of water Resources and Irrigation Manawa PeterGatkuothsaid that Egypt has provided the four water barges for opening South Sudan Rivers to enable smooth flow of water as well as its purification.

Manawa said that three out of the four water system barges would soon be transported to the Country by the end of March this year.

‘’Egypt has provided us with 4 water barges for opening South Sudan Rivers to enable smooth flow of water as well as its purification. Out of the 4 water system barges, 3 of them would soon be transported to South Sudan by the end of March this year to help reduce the random running of water causing floods in Some parts of the Country’’ He said.

Furthermore he reiterated that Bhar El Gazal Basin and Nam river of Unity State were the targeted rivers to be worked on after the beginning of the project implementation in Rubkona and Bentiu town due to the prevailing disaster posed by water flood there in.

‘’Bhar El Gazal Basin and Nam river of Unity State are the rivers to be worked on after the beginning of the project implementation in Rubkona and Bentiu town due to the prevailing disaster posed by water flood within the scopes’’ Peter added.

He added that the equipment for opening the rivers would be transported to Rubkona County of Unity State and situated at the site which was provided last year to South Sudan’s Ministry of water resources and irrigation alongside other technical staff.

Osman El-Touki, the Director of water sector at the Egyptian Ministry of water resources said, Egypt and South Sudan shall be working together to ensure affirmative progress in the two Countries.