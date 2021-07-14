Egypt beat S. Sudan in Women Afro-Basket Zone 5

By John Agok

South Sudan women’s basketball team conceded lost in the first competitive game 95-65 to an experienced Egyptian side.

According to Usher Komugisha the Communication at the FIBA Women’s Afro Basket 2021 Zone 5 Qualifiers in Kigali, Rwanda. South Sudan plays Kenya today at 3 pm while Rwanda will later play against the most experienced Egyptians.

Egypt got the first win of the Afro-basket Zone 5 qualifiers in the high-scoring game.

Veteran Egyptian side made it tough for the young team of South Sudan as their star players RaneemElgedawy and Soraya Mohamed scored 23 and 18 points respectively.

The winner of this qualifier will earn a spot in the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2021, to face five other teams already qualified for the tournament.

In the second game, Rwanda overpowered Kenya.

The game played at home Rwanda created a comfortable lead and got a final score of 77 to 45.

South Sudan head coach Lindsey Harding told media that, they were not taking the opportunity for granted.

“We will show that we have this anger, and we are not taking this opportunity for granted, and we are going to come out ready,” she said.

Nevertheless, the hosts Cameroon, 2019 champions Nigeria, finalists Senegal, third-placed finishers Mali as well as the fourth semi-finalists Mozambique have already been automatically qualified for the event.

The 27th edition of the event will take place from September 17, 2021, to September 26, 2021.