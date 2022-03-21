EES Gov’t rejects alternation of examination centers

By Bida Elly David

Eastern Equatoria State rejects alteration of secondary school examination centres by the Ministry of General Education terming it examination exemption mechanism to distant students.

The government of Eastern Equatoria State last week rejected the alteration of Secondary School examination Centres saying that the move would deny many candidates a chance to write final exams due to distance.

Early this Month, the National Minister of General Education and Instructions Awut Deng Acuil wrote a letter to Governor Louis Lobong Lojore instructing that Nimule, Torit and Kapoeta be the only Centres for the candidates to travel for exams.

The decision taken by the ministry of general education to alternate the examination centre was described by the by the states parliament as a violation of the rights of learners.

The legislators cited the long distances and the enormous risks the candidates would undertake to reach to the proposed locations.

Speaking during the meeting, Peter Bosco the acting speaker of the state parliament said that there was no clear justification to cancel the other 23 centres in the State saying that the existing 27 Centres were prepared to host the candidate.

The state parliament had summoned the State Minister of Education Sammy Lopeyok Aperengole to explain the change of mind by the National Ministry to alter the Centres.

‘’ There was no clear justification to cancel the other 23 centres in the State saying that the existing 27 Centres were prepared to host the candidates. We have summoned the State Minister of Education Sammy Lopeyok Aperengole to explain the change of mind by the National Ministry to alter the Centres’’ Bosco said