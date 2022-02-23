jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022
News

EES Governor urges pastoralists to return to their origins

The Eastern Equatoria state governor Louis Lobong Lojore

By Emelda Siama John

The Eastern Equatoria state governor Louis Lobong has urged the pastoralists to return to their areas of origin to allow farmers engage in agricultural production.

Speaking to the cattle keepers in the bush of Opari and Pageri Payam, Magwi County in EES last week Lobong,  said that there are 10 thousand herds of cattle that have migrated from Terekeka and Bor to various locations in Magwi County, whichdestroyed  the livelihood of the Madi and Acholi communities.

 “The areas that were mostly affected by the cattle migration are Agoro, Ayii, Opari, Ashwa, Mugali and Owiny-ki-Bul,” Lobong said.

He revealed that the locals have since complained of destruction of farms by cattle, destruction of beehives by herders, harassment, arbitrary arrests and denial of locals to go to the forest for hunting, charcoal burning, fetching the roaming of cattle in the residential areas and moving of cattle keepers with guns in the villages and healthcare centers.

“The cattle keepers should respect local cultures, and stay in peace with host communities, to prevent their animals from destroying garden and other important elements of people’s activities and to stop walking with guns in the areas,” he cited.

He further said that the plans are underway to bring the host communities and the cattle keepers to dialogue and create understanding on the way forward, as the cattle keepers should prepare for an exit strategy to return to their areas.

“It’s worth noting that thousands of people have returned to the areas of Loa, Pageri, Kerepi, moli, Opari, and Agoro from the refugee camps,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Chief in Opari Abraham Kur said that they are in Magwi County in search for water and green pastures for their animals, as floods have destroyed and disrupted both human and animals live in Bor.

“We have not come here by force, but the condition of cattle made us come this far in search of water and grass, when the first rain comes, we will go back to Lobonokand Jonglei, our home state,” Kur said.

