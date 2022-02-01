EES governor calls on Wau IDPs to return home

By Emelda Siama John

The Governor of Eastern Equatoria State, Louis Lobong Lojore has appealed to those people who are still residing in the Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs) camps in Wau, Western Bahr El Ghazal to return to their homes and rebuild their livelihoods and communities.

Mr Lobongsaid the IDPs camps were set up to plant the spirit dependency in the people, so that they could not work for themselves, but to always depend on others for food assistance.

The Eastern Equatoria Governor also called on Wau residents to embrace the culture of discipline and hard work.

“As a people, we should embrace the culture of hard work in order for us to develop our country; we are capable of doing that if only we stay away from what divided us and joint hands to build South Sudan,”Lobong said while addressing faithful at Saint Mary Cathedral in Wau Town on Sunday.

Governor Lobong also donated SSP 1.5 million to help in facilitating the activities of the community including student’s bodies.

“I want you to copy the peaceful nature of the people here and reflect it back in your communities, back in Equatoria Region,” he said.

Meanwhile Western Bahr El Ghazal Governor Sarah Cleto Rialurged the population to remain united to build a peaceful state.

Governor Lobong and his hostess Governor Sarah Cleto Rial visited Nazareth and Busere schools where the former spent student life in 1984-1986 prior to joining the SPLM/A for the liberation struggle of the people of South Sudan.

“Western Bahr El Ghazal has some of the most fertile lands andI official encourage the citizens to return to farming in order to produce food locally,”MisRial said.