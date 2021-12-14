EES Government and community delegates commit to ending crimes

By Bida Elly David

Eastern Equatoria Government and community from Hiyala Payam over the weekend have devoted to end crimes in Hiyala Payam of Eastern Equatoria State

The meeting transpired upon a series of criminal activities reported by a number of occupants settling within the vicinity.

The representatives from the villages of Haforiere, Tirangore, Mura-Hatiha, Hiyala, Loguruny and Iloliu submitted their cumulative declaration to the Governor at a meeting held in New Kenya-Tirangore on Sunday.

The delegates agreed that the State Government must use whatever means available to tackle the rampant criminality among the youth in Hiyala Payam.

The meeting was concluded by resolutions forwarded to the state governor community leaders which would be applied to end the simultaneous crimes happening in the Payam

‘’If any youth from the mentioned villages commits a crime, he will be arrested through the help of the chiefs and the Monyomiji and his property shall be confiscated as a tentative measure. Villagers are not subjected to host criminals in their homes rather should identify them and report them to the government’’ Resolutions reads

Furthermore, the delegates agreed that any village member that commits robbery or kills somebody on the road that passed through its territory would face drastic punishment.

‘’Any village is entitled to report any criminal who shall commit any sort of crime in the village. If any crime happens to be committed on the road bordering any village, the leadership of that village that face the consequences’’ the Resolution stated.

However, Eastern Equatoria State Governor Louis Lobong Lojore during the meeting said that the conflict in HiyalaPayam has led to the demise of many innocent human souls and livestock raid

He urged political leaders and intellectuals of Hiyala Payam to denounce violence for peaceful co-existence

‘’The conflict in Hiyala Payam has led to the loss of many lives and cattle raid and I call upon Hiyala politicians and intellectuals to denounce violence and experience peaceful co-existence’’ he said

The delegation reacted that the Government would put in place all the necessary measures to fully implement the consultative meeting resolutions in order to decline violence in Hiyala Payam