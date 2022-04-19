Education Ministry reverses examination Centres in EES

By Bida Elly David

Ministry of General Education days ago reversed decisions made earlier to reduce the number of examination Centres in Eastern Equatoria State.

In March, the National Examination Council decided to disband 24 examination centres in Eastern Equatoria State, leaving only one Centre but the decision made was refuted and rejected by the State government saying that the move would deny thousand of candidates the chance of sitting for the final exams.

In a statement extended to one of the media, the State Minister of Education Sammy Lopeyok said that the national Ministry of General Education has resolved to maintain the original number of examination centres in Eastern Equatoria State.

‘’After several consultations with the national ministry of general education, Awut the Minister responded and reversed the decisions they have earlier made reducing the number of examination Centres. She has given us the go-ahead and necessary preparations for the examination are now at the place and most of the students are now at the centres making necessary preparations’’ Lopeyok said’’

Lopeyok said that the State parliament cited the long distances to Torit, Nimule and Kapoeta as major factors for the rejection since candidates from the remote areas would be exposed to unpredictable insecurity while travelling to the proposed locations.

Furthermore, Lopeyok encouraged the candidates to be enthusiastic as examination days get closer and be busy revising their books to attain good results.

However, Lopeyok underscored that despite the fluctuating situation where learning has been impacted due to the consistent decline in the economy, students were seen showing interest to sit for the exams on the 20th -4-2022.