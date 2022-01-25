jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, January 25th, 2022
HomeOpinionEditorialEDUCATION FUNDS SHOULDN’T BE MISAPPROPRIATED
Editorial

EDUCATION FUNDS SHOULDN’T BE MISAPPROPRIATED

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

BY MALEK AROL DHIEU (GUEST)

The recent funds allocated for education are enough to put a smile on the face of education if it were not the reason that they were misused. 10 million South Sudanese Pounds is a good amount of money that I swear by God that other states have never gotten it before, and thus, it was more than a joy to receive it for availing the most needed scholastic items in schools of South Sudan. But the national ministry of education went muted on the day of distributing it to the respective states and three administrative areas until the Western Equatoria state alerted the public of what was going on. From that point jumped in the national ministry of education to condemn how the money was wrongly distributed and directed other governors to distribute it appropriately, warning that any governor found misusing that money should face what is faced by a person who embezzles public funds. Teachers have been on strike since last year because of lack of payment and allowances promised to be availed but the state governments gave them deaf ears, proving it with the misappropriation of these huge funds released by the national government through the ministry of education. This is an abuse of the faith the citizens have in education and will increase in dimension if the concerned authorities are not taught a lesson to vomit this money out of their stomachs. By doing so, other leaders who may get chances to lead next time may not repeat it as it is consequential. Should it be concluded that leaders have no faith in education because their children are schooling overseas where education is valued more than other things? For states and the national government, the corrupt individuals who have embezzled the education funds must be brought to book to teach the candidates of corruption an unforgettable lesson. The deteriorating educational system countrywide should not have its face slapped so hard like this as if leaders are working for the dead, and not for the living.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

ECSS LEADERSHIP MUST QUEL JONGLEI RELIGIOUS WAR

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
ECSS LEADERSHIP MUST QUEL JONGLEI RELIGIOUS WAR Since last year, Jonglei Internal Province (JIP) of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan (ECSS) has been in chaos following the replacement of Bishop Reuben Akurdid Ngong Akurdid with Bishop Moses Anur Ayom. Bishop Reuben Akurdid refused to vacate the church warning the newly appointed Bishop Moses Anur to face consequences if he attempts to step into the church and went further to file a case against the appointing authority in which Dr. Justin BadiArama, the Primate of the Episcopal Church of South...
Editorial

KHARTOUM PEACE AGREEMENT IN DILEMMA

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The recent peace signed between the Kitgwang and Agwelek Factions and SPLM-IG suffers denial by Sudan as the circular reported by Juba Monitor Newspaper and other newspapers indicates. The Embassy of the Republic of Sudan clarifies that the peace agreement signed between Kitgwang Faction of Gen. Simon Gatwech Dual and SPLM-IG of H.E SalvaKiirMayardit was not initiated by the regional alliance called IGAD and has nothing to do with the pact. This publicly clarifies that Sudan was only providing a venue to warring factions without involving itself in the signed...
Editorial

OUR POUND ONLY DISAPPOINTS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Ngor Khot Garang It cannot be denied that the reason why our South Sudanese pound is depreciating is that we don't see the great value that it has and it is quite disappointing how we take our national currency.  Some people don't even know that the South Sudanese pound is as strong as the US dollar for the reason I cannot hesitate to disclose because I believe in the South Sudanese pound more than the US dollar.  Money as a piece of paper knows nothing as it does not know how to communicate or...
error: Content is protected !!