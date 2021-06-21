jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, June 21st, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialEDUCATION CHEATS MUST CARRY THEIR OWN CROSS
Editorial

EDUCATION CHEATS MUST CARRY THEIR OWN CROSS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

It has come to being that President Kiir promised to clean the mess created in the public service by people in position who were employed using forge or fake educational documents. Presiding over the graduation ceremony of more than 1850 graduands on Saturday at the University of Juba, the head of state promised that the government will employ them in positions currently being held by some people who got their ways through questionable means. This must be applauded because cases of graduates roaming the streets without doing anything while other people are sitting tight in offices which do not deserve them should be eliminated. Indeed, the manpower in all sectors are required to move the economy of the country forward with best brain and best qualified personnel. Hue and cry have been in the lips of the youth some holding honoured documents which should be put to use. Recently the government exposed a syndicate of education cheats that have been awarding students fake and forged documents. The syndicate is not restricted and is operating in a vast territory including some countries if the regional bloc with Kenya and Uganda being the prime suspects. This is a serious crime in the education sector which is punishable by the law of the country. The authorities concerned should by now have investigated and found out the genesis or root cause of the ill practices which seems to have dominated the education sector silently without being noticed until recently. It is a crime to cover or do something which is endangering the youth’s future. The government not relent in its effort to stamp out ill practices in the society knowing and understanding that education is the pillar and foundation of a nation. The President’s promise come at the right time and those with fake documents have their own cross to carry.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

Arafat Jamal, UNHCR Representative to South Sudan

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Together we heal, learn and shine. Ten years ago, a nation was born, shining but asunder.  South Sudan was on the map, but millions were on the wrong sides of the borderline.  Over the past decade, the nation has lurched from hope to strife, and back again.  But if the pain of exile and displacement has been a constant, so too has the generosity of hosts towards refugees. We commemorate World Refugee Day each year on 20 June, a date chosen in tribute to the 1969 OAU Refugee Convention, and...
Editorial

BEING REMINDED OF FATHER’S DAY

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo I had all along forgotten or not remembering until yesterday morning l received a message from my wife that it was Father’s Day. His message brought me alive as it was touching and loving but very simple it reads “Happy Father’s Day Osiepa,( translated to mean dear and best friend), You have proven time and again your worth and ability to be a Father. I love you Wuon Nyithinda (father of my children). Thereafter, immediately, my children sent their own one after another...
Editorial

ARE FIRING SQUAD ACTS WITHIN THE LAW

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
An individual cannot be the prosecutor, the jury and judge to sentence a fellow human being to death by firing squad. The law of the land is very clear that a suspect or offender must be given opportunity and chance to be tried in a competent court for judgment to be reach. This is the law as enshrined in the governing constitution which should not be applied selectively whatever the offence. It is against human rights to decide the fate of a fellow human being without giving enough time for...
error: Content is protected !!