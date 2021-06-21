EDUCATION CHEATS MUST CARRY THEIR OWN CROSS

It has come to being that President Kiir promised to clean the mess created in the public service by people in position who were employed using forge or fake educational documents. Presiding over the graduation ceremony of more than 1850 graduands on Saturday at the University of Juba, the head of state promised that the government will employ them in positions currently being held by some people who got their ways through questionable means. This must be applauded because cases of graduates roaming the streets without doing anything while other people are sitting tight in offices which do not deserve them should be eliminated. Indeed, the manpower in all sectors are required to move the economy of the country forward with best brain and best qualified personnel. Hue and cry have been in the lips of the youth some holding honoured documents which should be put to use. Recently the government exposed a syndicate of education cheats that have been awarding students fake and forged documents. The syndicate is not restricted and is operating in a vast territory including some countries if the regional bloc with Kenya and Uganda being the prime suspects. This is a serious crime in the education sector which is punishable by the law of the country. The authorities concerned should by now have investigated and found out the genesis or root cause of the ill practices which seems to have dominated the education sector silently without being noticed until recently. It is a crime to cover or do something which is endangering the youth’s future. The government not relent in its effort to stamp out ill practices in the society knowing and understanding that education is the pillar and foundation of a nation. The President’s promise come at the right time and those with fake documents have their own cross to carry.