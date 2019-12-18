Editor-in-Chief’s message for the year

By: Anna Nimiriano

Dear readers and entire clients of Juba Monitor, I would like to register my gratitude and recognition to you all, as we are ending the year 2019. On behave of Juba Monitor management I thank you for being the best readers and clients of the year. As we were awarded the best newspaper of the year, it was your pride; you are also the best readers and clients of the year.

In the group photos are your brothers and sisters you have been interacting with through the paper. To put it precisely, the pictures of staff members.

I hope we shall continue working together with you and increase our business in a better way. I wish next year would be a year of sustainable peace in the country so that we can do more development in the country. It is my aspiration to interact with new readers and clients in 2020 to increase production. Since we got established in Uganda in 2017, hopefully next year we would be operating fully in Nairobi and partly in Sudan to know the situation of South Sudanese refugees in those countries and vice versa. It is important that all of us to be in our respective locations to drive developmental initiatives.

Human beings need progress every year, but that cannot come unless there is sustainable peace in the country.

There were negative and positive things which have happened this year to Juba Monitor. The positive was the award Juba Monitor received last Friday as the best of the year 2019 from Chamber of Commerce. Africa and International Awards I received in Glasgow in United Kingdom (UK) on 2nd of June and around the United States (USA) on 22nd October this year. Those were great achievements for the newspaper and a country as a whole. All those Awards were a result of hard work of Juba Monitor staff and you readers and clients, who appreciated our information and advertisement rates. Next year we should work harder to get more awards and continue to improve the quality of the newspaper.

The negative part was lack of freedom of expression, censorship, intimidation, harassment and threat I had received from time to time, and some editorial staff from government officials and individuals. Additionally, the removal of stories from the newspaper by security personnel. I hope the aforementioned situation should end this year. We would start a New Year with good mood for the progress of the country’s media industry. Thirdly was the death of late Alfred Taban, who left a big gap in the newspaper, family and the country as a whole. However, it was the will of God. Time will come to all of us to leave this world. The most important thing is that if you are alive, do well to yourself, family and the country. Your legacy will remain and inspire generations.

If you do badly, your legacy will live after you. With this few remarks, you can send feedback to my email. Siyaanna9@gmail.com or call me on 0911538294 to comment on the good and bad things you noticed about your best newspaper of the year.

May God bless all of us; hope to continue doing our business in good manner.