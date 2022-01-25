ECSS LEADERSHIP MUST QUEL JONGLEI RELIGIOUS WAR

Since last year, Jonglei Internal Province (JIP) of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan (ECSS) has been in chaos following the replacement of Bishop Reuben Akurdid Ngong Akurdid with Bishop Moses Anur Ayom. Bishop Reuben Akurdid refused to vacate the church warning the newly appointed Bishop Moses Anur to face consequences if he attempts to step into the church and went further to file a case against the appointing authority in which Dr. Justin BadiArama, the Primate of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, was to appear before the court. The case is not yet solved now and the situation has worsened to its fullest as evidenced by yesterday’s assassination attempt in which Bishop Moses Anur was almost killed by unknown gunmen. Though these two Bishops are expelled to leave Jonglei state for Juba city, their supporters have remained in the churches they have confined themselves not to leave to allow changes to be effected. The two Bishops may have not much problem but the supporters seem to have taken their hatred out of their hands by committing crimes out of the Bishop’s knowledge such as yesterday’s incident. Religious leaders should not fight a fight that goes to such a level as it may depolarize the plateau of faith that has developed in the hearts of Christians. The ECSS religious leaders, Jonglei government leaders and the national government should sit down to devise an amicable way of handling such an unfaithful act between the two Bishops and their loyal supporters who still think violence remains a possible solution to resort to in this situation. Violence among Christians revokes their faith and may blacken their way to heaven, therefore, it gives no meaning to devotion to Christianity. Christianity is expected to grow taller and huger by this time, instead of remaining shorter and slimmer like it uses to be.