Wednesday, November 10th, 2021
Editorial

ECONOMIC SLUMP NOT A GATE TO ROBBERY

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

By Atimaku Joan – guest

Odongo Odoyo

As the economy of the country continues worsening, life in the city becomes more complicated as some groups of people are stuck between folding their hands to wait for things in silver plate and others spending precious hours and wasting effort to drug down what one could have struggled for a half of his life in a single night.

This has made some people bum around during the day and make money through psychologically torturing others. This is to say a certain group of people who own weapons and aid tools go around depriving people of their belongings by taking using violence or weird hours to get them instead of working hard to own the same stuff in a rightful manner.

Take for examples the recent night robbery at Jebel market by a well-organized suspected criminals who broke in to seven shops on over the weekend and made away with assets and unconfirmed amount of money worth millions of South Sudanese pounds, the traders work tirelessly every day and the price they receive is what they did not deserve.

Now, imagine at this critical time of crisis, where would such a person start from? It might force them into the corner of helplessness, depression, anger and fear which may also cause sleeplessness to the victims.

Stealing and night robbery are not new to make people of this city surprised but the question is about the security in and around that location. We have heard about Toronto, a group of young boys and maybe not joined by grown men skilled in magnifying and grabbing people’s properties on the high way and they have gone far to knighting looting at gunpoint so where the police was and what could they be doing about it.

It is so sad for the any struggling person to get robbed of their properties when they are trying to provide goods and services to the civil population.

There should be maximum security deployed to patrol the streets and markets such that these kinds of thieves may not continue looting and some people may stop blaming economic hardship because the hardship has got nothing to do with robbery.

It just depends on one’s ugly attitude towards work because it cannot be convincing to wake up in the night to rob or steal instead of doing something positive to earn a living from during the day.

