EBC to clean Sabah hospital

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

According to the announcement made in the Equator Broadcasting Corporation (EBC} for a number of days said that they are going to clean Al Sabah Children’s Hospital on Saturday 5th of February, 2022. The information has been announced on the EBC radio, including the necessary arrangements for the cleaning.

This has been done by the administration together with the members of EBC group.

The representative of the group yesterday said, any person who is going to support the programme of cleanness, should take with him/her cleaning tools. However, it was a good programme initiated by EBC to make the environment clean. I hope they will continue with the same programme in other places after Al Sabah Hospital.

Cleaning a hospital for children is like a charity kind of work. They want to offer services to the state by cleaning. Nevertheless, other people or institutions can do the same in Juba and other states. Living in a clean environment could reduce diseases in the communities and the country at large.

EBC group should keep such spirit and do more services to the people of South Sudan. I would like also to take this opportunity to appreciate the Editorial team of EBC for the entertainment programmes they were doing in the platform. Many people like their presentation, they have been educative, especially programme of the crazy boy (Dovido}, Clement, the village boy and others. Radio is supposed to do programmes that touch the life of people and get solutions for the problems affecting people in the families, communities and societies.

It needs a language that people understand it well. Most of the programmes in EBC are presented in local Arabic. That is why it has positive impacts in the station and to the listeners. Today with the programme of cleanness, I wish all the best to the group and hope they will keep time and continue with the programme to other places.

Once you start the programme, do it in your whole heart.

May God bless us all.