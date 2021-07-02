Eastern Equatoria issues curfew as Monyiemiji demonstrates

By Kabaka Quintous Leone

Eastern Equatoria State Government issued a statement banning gatherings, parties and traditional night dances among others in Torit town.

The concern came after the Monyiemiji (Youth) moved to the streets on a peaceful demonstration demanding foreign workers with United Nations and Non-Governmental Organizations after they felt their demands over tribal recruitments were not addressed.

Minister of Information and Communication Patrick Oting Cyprian who is also the State Government’s Spokesperson also assured Humanitarian aid workers of their commitment on the provision of security.

“The Government call on the UN agencies and the NGOs to remain calm. The government is fully committed to providing adequate security to the UN agencies and NGOs operating in Torit town. The government has declared a dusk to dawn curfew only for the town of Torit starting from 7:00PM-6:00AM effectively from Today. Nobody is allowed to be moving in Torit town at that time,” the Minister said.

“The Government of Eastern Equatoria State strongly condemn possible the call to UN agencies, NGOs to leave Torit within 72 Hours. The government will never accept such destructive statements from anybody who is bent to destabilize our State,” he added.

Santo Khalifa, one of the members who participated in the protest narrates said, “Today this morning, we started the demonstration, we are protesting reasons being it is now two months and half down the road, the Government has not responded to our petition. So, it actually triggered the whole issue, we Monyiemiji are so much annoyed by the delay.”

Mr. Khalifa added that they (Monyiemiji) have been provoked after a team that came from Juba brought what they described as “cooked report” of NGOs and UN agencies breakdown of recruitment saying they have disputed the report.

“We are not happy in a sense that when the team came from Juba, and we had a meeting on Monday, so it is this meeting which triggered the whole situation today. How can you come with a cooked report, the report which we don’t even know the basis of it, how it came, we don’t know? So, they cannot just force to us the report which we don’t know,” he questioned.

He blamedhumanitarianorganizations for blocking the assessment exercise, an initiative constituted by the State Government to bring a redress to the Monyiemiji demands.

“Our petition is about irregularities, malpractices which NGOs are doing, so they segregate, they marginalize Monyiemiji. So, we want fair recruitment, we want our ratio, we need fair recruitment and that was the reason why we petitioned the government is because there is fraud in NGOs, I repeat there is fraud,” Kalifa added.

The Monyiemiji in April this year wrote a petition to the State government to help address the claims of unjust employment within the NGOs and UN sector saying they have been denied access to jobs but given to foreign nationals.