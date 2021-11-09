Easter FC crowned champions of South Sudan cup

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

Easter football club has been crowned champions of the South Sudan cup for the Year 2020-2021 in Yei River County of Central Equatoria state.

Speaking duringthe ceremony of handing the cup to the champions, Justine Lokonga Moses, president of Yei Local Football Association urged the leadership of SSFA for continuous visit to strengthen relationship and improve football in the country.

He encouraged the SSFA delegation to always visit the associations to see their challenges and progress as supervision for growth of sports in the counties.

“I want to welcome the SSFA delegation headed by Charles Udwar for the visit to Yei. I want to urge that it should not be the first and last, but it should continue even without major events like cup finals. Without you we cannot do anything that can raise sports up in the counties. I also want to urge your office for cooperation between Yei and Juba local football associations and South Sudan football association,” requested Justin.

President of Juba local football association John Lodu also encouraged the people of Yei to continue with the spirit of football.

He said most of the players in Juba went from Yei and he described the town as a centre of sports.

“People of Yei continue with the spirit of football. Yei is a centre for sports in South Sudan, if you look at most of the players playing for the teams in Juba are from Yei and for that reason, Yei is a feeder of Juba local football association,” testified Lodu.

South Sudan football association’s vice president Charles Udwar revealed that the association’s leadership has decided to attend all the final games in the country to interact with the people in the ground.

Udwar added that their visit to the associations would enable them to identify some of the challenges facing the associations and find ways of addressing them.

He thanked people of Yei and the local football association for bringing up majority of national women players.

Udwar assured south Sudanese to improve the level of football in the country for the next three years.

“We have chosen to attend all the finals across the country to interact with our people in the ground and witness their challenges because at the end of the Year we shall be working on the 2022/2023 plan.That is why we say it’s good to attend the final.so we are happy to be in Yei and looking forward to attending the opening of the South Sudan women cup,” explained the SSFA vice president.

Easter football club were crowned champions of the tournament for the Year 2021/2022 after 7-6 penalty shootouts with Black4 as the two sides drew after the full time.

It was the first time for both Easter and Black4 reaching the finals of the South Sudan cup where twenty-five teams participated in the competition.