East African countries vow to improve migrant’s rights

By Emelda Siama John

The East African countries Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, and South Sudan have vowed to improve migrant workers’ rights in order to realize good life in their countries.

This deliberation was made during one day round table discussion organized by Community Empowerment in collaboration in collaboration with International Organization for Migration(IOM).

The discussion brought many stakeholders together to deliberate on migrant workers’ rights and other issues affecting migrants in both countries.

While addressing the media, Putia Moses Project Manager in the Department of Peace Building said that the round table is meant to deliberate on the problems affecting the migrants and how to solve them.

“We are here to discuss the social, the labor and the access to human rights that are affecting new communities like South Sudan in a different part of this country and the social labor, human rights that affect also the host community and our government with the various embassies that are in this country,” Moses said.

He stated that the round table discussion is aimed to get solutions to the challenges that both migrant community and the host community faced in these countries.

“Do good to others like the way you need them to do to you, the way South Sudanese handle the foreigners in their country is the same way how South Sudanese will be handled in other countries by the foreignness in their countries such as of Uganda, Kenya and Burundi” he said.

Francis Lasu the representative of the National Taskforce on Counter-TIPS and the SOMS-secretariat said that South Sudan preciously has been mentioned as a transit migrant country but now that narrative changes because South Sudan is a source of Anti-trafficking networking.

“You have the right; if you think you are exploration or supervised by anybody who gives something’s to you to do, you should conduct a national Taskforce, then your issues can be investigated and if that person found guilty, can be persecuted in the court of law,” Lasu said.

He explained that Trafficking is defined as the process of transmitting, transport and meats of threats, force so that the person can be obtained from sources of any exploration, force lobar or another information related source of social exploration with event removal of body organ including lung, kidney and many things,

The round table discussion to deliberate on Migrant workers, social, labor and human rights issues in South Sudan hosted by CEPO involved women migrants, host community and the government of South Sudan has being facilitated by the human Anti-trafficking network of South Sudan (HATNESS) in collaboration with the international organization for Migrant (IOM)

The Better regional migration management (BRMM) is for the labor mobility and regional integrations for safe, orderly, and human labor migration in East and Horn of Africa, speaking during a round table discussion to deliberate on migrant workers and human rights on Thursday at quality hotel.