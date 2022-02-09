Earthquake struck Juba City Tuesday morning – residents report

By James Atem Kuir

Residents from different residential areas in Juba City said they felt shakes in the wee hours of Tuesday.

A resident of Juba Nabari (also known as Thongpiny) who preferred not be named, told Juba Monitor yesterday that he was awakened to a violent vibration that last for about 3 to 4 seconds at around 4:00 am on the morning of Tuesday.

Gai Monyroor, the resident of Rock City suburb, said he felt his bed trembling which lasted for few seconds at about 4 o’clock in the night of Tuesday.

“I was sleeping when I suddenly felt my bed shaking…I woke up and the vibration continued for some three to four seconds. It was not very strong though,” he told Juba Monitor in an interview yesterday.

Gumbo-Sherikat resident AgokReech said he was reading at about 4:00 pm when he suddenly felt a bump-like shake followed by rolling shakes that lasted for about four seconds.

He said some objects on the table in his room felt off as the seconds-long quake struck.

“I was revising some notes when, suddenly I felt shakes at around 4 o’clock coming to 5:00 am …the room shook for some few seconds and lotion and objects felt off the table,” he said.

No official source has yet confirmed the Tuesday night tremors. However, Juba City has in recent years experienced an increasing number of light quakes.

In December last year, a light quake of unknown magnitude hit Juba but no damages were reported immediately. In June 2021, another earthquake rattled the capital city and left no properties destroyed either.

Geologists say Juba experience frequent tremors because it is located within the Nimule-Aswa Shear Zone, a major area of structural deformation, which runs from Nimule through Mundri and stops just southwest of Tonj.