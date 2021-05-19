EAC Secretary General pays courtesy call on President SalvaKiirMayardit

Peter Mathuki today paid a courtesy call on President Salva Kiir Mayardit of the Republic of South Sudan, at his hotel in Kampala, Uganda on the sidelines of the swearing in ceremony of the President of the Republic of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni.

During the meeting, the Secretary General thanked the President and other members of the EAC Summit for his appointment and pledged to serve the community diligently, and sought their support as he begins his tour of duty.

On his part, the President underscored the importance of the Partner States to work together as a Community. He also called upon the Partner States to ensure their participation in statutory meetings for timely decision making on matters pertaining to the integration agenda. The President further pledged his support to the Secretary General during his tenure.

The President called on the EAC Secretariat to support the participation of the South Sudan’s private sector in the affairs of the Community.

Mayardit accepted the request from the Secretary General to visit Juba and brief him on the status of the integration agenda.

Dr. Mathuki was accompanied by the Deputy Secretary General in charge of Productive and Social Sectors, Christophe Bazivamo.