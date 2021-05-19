jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, May 20th, 2021
HomeNewsEAC Secretary General pays courtesy call on President SalvaKiirMayardit
News

EAC Secretary General pays courtesy call on President SalvaKiirMayardit

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

Peter Mathuki today paid a courtesy call on President Salva Kiir Mayardit of the Republic of South Sudan, at his hotel in Kampala, Uganda on the sidelines of the swearing in ceremony of the President of the Republic of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni.

During the meeting, the Secretary General thanked the President and other members of the EAC Summit for his appointment and pledged to serve the community diligently, and sought their support as he begins his tour of duty.  

On his part, the President underscored the importance of the Partner States to work together as a Community. He also called upon the Partner States to ensure their participation in statutory meetings for timely decision making on matters pertaining to the integration agenda. The President further pledged his support to the Secretary General during his tenure.

The President called on the EAC Secretariat to support the participation of the South Sudan’s private sector in the affairs of the Community. 

Mayardit accepted the request from the Secretary General to visit Juba and brief him on the status of the integration agenda.

Dr. Mathuki was accompanied by the Deputy Secretary General in charge of Productive and Social Sectors, Christophe Bazivamo.

You Might Also Like

News

Over 30 suspects release on bail

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Mabor Riak Magok Aauthorities in Rumbek Lakes State have released 34 suspects last week who were arrested in connection with the shooting of Bishop elect Father Christian Carlassarewhile 4 potential suspects remain in detention. Bishop Carlassare was shot at his residence in Rumbek Diocese last month. According to earlier statement from police investigations, the shooting of the bishop was perpetrated by one of the Priest who aspired to be elected as a Bishop of the Diocese.  Speaking to Juba Monitor, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs who is the acting...
error: Content is protected !!