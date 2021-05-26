EAC promises capacity building for S. Sudan

By Elia Joseph Loful

The East Africa Community Secretary-General Dr. Peter Mathuki said the regional Body will embark on capacity building for South Sudanese nationals to enable them to deliver reliable services and become competitive with their counterparts in the region.

Dr. Mathuki said the private sector is a sole engine for regional integration saying the success of the integration lies in the hands of the private sector.

“Capacity building is one of the factors that I discuss closely with the ministry of EACand the government. It is my intention as I start my tour and I start my work, I want to ensure that we build the capacity of all the people of South Sudan across all sectors,”Dr. Mathuki stressed.

He made the remarks on Monday when meeting members from South Sudan National Chamber of Commerce, private sector, business community among others.

The Secretary added that scholarships and jobs opportunities for the region are open in which South Sudanese nationals can apply as well.

“We have so many scholarships within the East Africa Community and we want to ensure that we make many students from South Sudan to get these scholarships. We have scholarship at Nelson Mandela on Technology and we need to have students from South Sudan to be trained on information technology so that they can manage to transform business in the country,”he expressed.

He further stated that jobs vacancies within the EAC are quite open to the South Sudanese nationals to apply adding that the commission will endeavor to preserve some positions mainly to South Sudanese.

“Currently, there are many positions that we have advertised and I want to invite the people of South Sudanprofessionals to apply,” Dr. Mathuki urged.

The Acting Chairperson of South Sudan National Chamber of Commerce Losidik Lukak Legge appealed to Dr. Peter Mathuki the Secretary General to address the issues of restrictions of transportations of goods from the port of Mombasa.

“Mr. Secretary we have a problem on how to transport goods from Mombasa to Juba. When we pack the goods reaching on the bridge, they say we have to reduce because of what they call weight bridge,” Lukak said.

Mr. Lukaksaid traderswerelosing a lot of money from the road restrictions imposed by the two countries Kenya and Uganda respectively echoingthat such practices negatively affect the business community in South Sudan.

In March this year, President Kiir said the country has paid $ 1.5m to the EAC as part of $ 8m which the members states are supposed to remit as annual subscriptions.

The East African Community (EAC) is a regional intergovernmental organisation of 6 Partner States which include Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda, with its headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania.

According to EAC website, South Sudan acceded to the Treaty on 15 April 2016 and became a full Member on 15 August 2016.

Last year the Assembly voted to expel South Sudan and serial defaulter, Burundi from the membership.