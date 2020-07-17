jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, July 17th, 2020
Editorial

Duk-Padiet fresh attack leaves four dead

By Deng Kooch Diing

Authorities in Jonglei State said the Wednesday communal attack in Duk-Padiet left four people dead.

Maj. Gen. Joseph Mayen Akook, Jonglei State Police Commissioner said two areas within Duk Padiet came under attack by cattle raiders.

“The attackers pierced into a cattle camp in
Patuet area of Duk-Padiet and raided the whole cattle but were later recovered as a
group of youth ran after the attackers and brought back the raided cattle,” he explained.
Deng Achiek confirmed the incident and said all the cattle raided had been recovered from the raiders.
He said life have returned to normal in the area as the youth from the community have gained full control of their cattle camps.

Earlier President Salva Kiir initiated community peace dialogue between Jonglei State and Pibor Administrative Area and the team has been consulting with the delegates of both communities.


A 13 member committee headed by the Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga is expected to organize a peace conference that would bring together the 11 communities living in the area.

Editorial

IGAD’s concern for TNLA reconstitution is laudable

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) concern for the formation of Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) was a positive move towards peace implementation. The formed Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) should be complete if the National Legislature is reconstituted. It is one of the bodies in peace document that need to be fulfilled. The R-TGoNU cannot operate well except they form all the necessary bodies required by the peace document. Those bodies are to work together with the leaders and parties...
Editorial

Improve internal roads to curb crimes

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Most of the internal roads within Juba City are very bad; it contributed to so many criminal cases in the areas and damaging of cars, for example roads in Malakia, Hai Kosti, Kelibala, Atlabara, Gurei, Lologu and other roads within Juba City areas. Those areas were demarcated longtime ago; there was no good map on how to have standard roads by then. Those who are living in the above mentioned areas are difficult to be moved out by the authorities. Or government doesn’t...
