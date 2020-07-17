Duk-Padiet fresh attack leaves four dead

By Deng Kooch Diing

Authorities in Jonglei State said the Wednesday communal attack in Duk-Padiet left four people dead.

Maj. Gen. Joseph Mayen Akook, Jonglei State Police Commissioner said two areas within Duk Padiet came under attack by cattle raiders.

“The attackers pierced into a cattle camp in

Patuet area of Duk-Padiet and raided the whole cattle but were later recovered as a

group of youth ran after the attackers and brought back the raided cattle,” he explained.

Deng Achiek confirmed the incident and said all the cattle raided had been recovered from the raiders.

He said life have returned to normal in the area as the youth from the community have gained full control of their cattle camps.





Earlier President Salva Kiir initiated community peace dialogue between Jonglei State and Pibor Administrative Area and the team has been consulting with the delegates of both communities.



A 13 member committee headed by the Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga is expected to organize a peace conference that would bring together the 11 communities living in the area.