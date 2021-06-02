DStv launches new packages

By Bullen Bala Alexander

Direct Support Team Vehicle DStv, South Sudan has launched new business packages offering variety of customers needs.

Among the new DStv business packages include DStv Stay, DStv Play and DStv Work.

Addressing the journalists during the official launching, the South Sudan DStv Operation ManagerSwangin Scopas said that the new packages aimed todelight its customers by constantly offering them more choice and great value.

“We continuously review our packages to broaden our package offering to meet a variety of our customers’ needs with one objective in mind to delight our customers by constantly offering them more choice and great value,” said Mr. Scopas.

He said DStv offer the best satellite video entertainment to suit different businesses structures adding that its Business customers have access to the hottest local and international shows and movies, top sporting events, as well as the latest news live, world-class documentaries and kids’ shows.

He said DStv pricing model is dependent on various factors such as satellite costs, maintenance of network, channel costs and other operational costs.

“We also have commercial agreements with content providers which affect cost and what packages these content will be avaialble on.”

“You can subscribe to any of the new packages by logging on to our websites www.dstvafrica.comfrom 01 May 2021. Alternatively, you can visit any MultiChoice branch or dealer offices to subscribe,” Mr. Scopas revealed.

Scopas explained the three new business launched packages,

According to him, DStv Stay is a brand-new package designed for your establishment that will have an atmosphere that will be appreciated by different type of patrons because DStv Stay has them and you covered.

He further added that it has entertainment to client guests experience with DStv Business for hotel, guest house or holiday rental. “We have a range of options to suit your establishment and boost your star rating with the biggest of the screen.”

He said with DStv, Sports fans are covered with best in Thematic Sports Channels, News, Documentaries, Movies and Kids’ content. While you keep your guests happy, we will keep them entertained.

Step into a world of PLAY entertainment with DStv Play and create a quality experience delivered by DStv Play, designed to shape your business differently so that your customers can enjoy the vibes.

“Let our offering of live sport, current affairs, music and more transform your location into a destination because the longer they stay the more they spend. Don’t let your guest choose between watching the big game or going out with friends when they can have both when you add entertainment to your hangout spot,” he added.

He said only DStv Work can allow you to have always on entertainment, news coverage, sports so your business makes people feel clued. Keep your staff up to date and switched on by switching to DStv Business for your office, branch or retail space.

Add entertainment to your business experience with our Work Package to keep your employees in the know and your customers entertained.

DStv is MultiChoice’s digital satellite TV service in Africa, the packages will be available from 01 May 2021 addingthe launch of the new DStv Business packages will apply to all markets.

He said MultiChoice conforms with international standards in providing the best television entertainment. When benchmarked against these international operators, our prices for these news pacakges are highly competitive.

“We have spent much time researching the changes and taking our customer feedback into account. This process has been underway for quite some time and the channel composition of each package is now final.”