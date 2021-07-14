Drunk father kicks five-year-old daughter to death

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

The police in Lamwo District of Uganda are holding a 29-year-old South Sudan refugee for allegedly killing his five-year-old daughter.



The suspect identified as Alfonse Oroma, reportedly kicked the minor in the chest on Sunday afternoon, shortly after having a fight with his wife when he was under influence of alcohol. The killing happened at zone 6, block five in Palabek refugee settlement in Palabek Sub- County, Lamwo District.



Preliminary police investigations indicated that the suspect on that fateful day had drunk and began assaulting his wife, identified as Doreen Abalo.

It is reported that the suspect later returned to his home and proceeded to destroy household properties and later kicked his daughter in the chest killing her instantly.

David Ongom Mudong, Aswa River Region Police spokesperson confirmed the incident to Juba Monitor yesterday saying the suspect was currently in police custody waiting for interrogation to ascertain the motives of his action.

“We have arrested the suspect but more investigations are ongoing,’’ the Spokesperson said.



Officer Mudong said the deceased’s body was transported to Padibe Health Center IV for Postmortem and later handed over to the relatives for burial.



Robert Ocan, a community member in Palabek refugee settlement said the suspect has a history of domestic violence resulting from heavy alcohol consumption.

Mr. Ocan said the suspect’s habits could have been triggered by strings of unresolved psychosocial challenges.



Lamwo District hosts some 57,114 refugees who fled violence from neighboring South Sudan.