DROP ON USD RATES SHOULD BRING DOWN PRICES

Reports that dollar rates have dropped in the common black market after the Central Bank floated the weekly auction to financial institutions. The reports indicate soberness in the financial management which should be encouraged and applied to the latter. With time, the rates which had skyrocketed would go down and those traders with excuses of high importation costs would be brought to toes the line. Traders are still hiking prices of basic commodities which they should not be doing. They are still making it impossible for the common-man to have at least two meals a day if not three. Worse, some of the commodities being hiked were brought or imported when the situation was not this bad but the traders are capitalizing on the desperate position of the consumers. As the USD is going down, the authorities should crack whips on those traders found increasing prices without due reasons.The cry of the masses is to have affordable life which would be able to sustain them and their dependents. The hue and cry of the general public over the high costs of living must come face to face with reality that has been experienced over the time that most citizens are living below the poverty line and others going without a meal because of the current economic situation and the global outbreak of coronavirus. The issue of high commodity prices is not something new. There have been many voices, some by design while others are real advocates. In all these, nothing has happened that is seen as a possibility to salvage the current situation. The possibility equally depends on the goodwill and trust that both the authorities and the business communities must create instead of being seen as working in isolation as if they are serving different masters. Theyshould be told that service delivery is for the people and not individuals. Since Central Bank has started doing what it should have done long time ago by auctioning and releasing the USD to caution the drumming up rates.