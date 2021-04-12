Drivers call off protest now enroute to Nimule

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

Over 200 heavy trucks that were stuck at Elegu border point,yesterday entered Nimule town after days of protests by truck drivers who refused to cross into the country due to insecurity on the major highways.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone, Kaman Lino a senior Clearing Agent at Nimule border revealed that commercial trucks have entered Nimule border heading to Juba after peaceful agreement with the government over insecurity issues.

“We thank God that the trucks have started entering into the country,”Kaman said.

“It would be very bad if the drivers continued protesting, prices in the market have gone high just within one week,”Kaman added.

This was after days of negotiations between South Sudan and Drivers’ Union to address highway insecurity and multiple taxation by authorities in South Sudan.

On Friday, Security officials from South Sudan met with Ugandan authorities and the drivers’ Union and finally resolved the matter.

Kaman stressed that the cargo transporters have agreed to call off the protest after the South Sudan government assured them of security along the highway of Nimule-Juba and Yei-Juba.

” We were happy as Clearing Agents to hear that the government and the drivers agreed to work together, “Kaman concluded.

Last week, South Sudan People’s Defense Forces deployed soldiers along the roads connecting Juba to Nimule, Yei up to Kaya to ensure safe passage for travellers and commercial trucks.

The drivers protested and refused to bring goods to the world’s youngest nation after foreign nationals were killed by unknown gunmen.

These crimes by unknown gunmen interrupted the movement of goods and people along the Juba-Nimule highway and Juba-Yei road.

Road ambushes were reported for the past three months which brought panic among travelers and drivers.