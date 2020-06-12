DR MAKUR fired, Prof. Mayen in

jubamonitor@yahoo.com
By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

The long serving Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Makur Matur Koriom has been fired and replaced with Prof. Mayen Machut Achiek.

The Presidential decree read on State owned television of South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) on Wednesday evening  did not state reason(s) for Dr. Makur’s exit.  

In the preparedness efforts for the deadly pandemic, Dr. Makur has been the spokesperson of the then High Level Taskforce on Coronavirus and Secretary of the National Taskforce, which has never been prioritizing daily updates on the virus cases in the country.

Rajab Mohandis, Executive Director of the Organization for Responsive Governance (ORG) said the public had been overwhelmed on how the Ministry was handling the global pandemic.

“We feel that these failures of the Ministry could be attributed to the way Ministry manages itself and for that reason I think it is important that the leadership of the country takes the lead in supervising some of these Ministries, particularly the Ministry of Health,” the activist said.

He said the Ministry of Health had not performed well enough to contain the spread of the virus as the rate of the infection continued to surge in the country.  

“Having changes in the Ministry may be very important to try to see that the Ministry gets strong and capable people who could effectively responding to health needs of the country,” Mr. Mohandis said.

Given the past weaknesses diagnosed in the Health Ministry, Mohandis said Dr. Makur might have been blamable since he was part of the system within the Ministry.

“The key position in the Ministry is that of the Undersecretary and when the Ministry does not perform he stand to be blamed although it should be collective and shared responsibility across the departments including definitely the Office of the Undersecretary,” he said

Though the presidential decree issued did not present any reason for the change, the activist said the performance of the Ministry had been poor.

Mr. Mohandis called on the newly appointed Undersecretary to improve the Ministry and explore ways to contain the rise of the pandemic.

“We expect the office to be serving as an engine of the Ministry to rise across the most important aspects. We encouraged the new Undersecretary to ensure that the Ministry performed effectively,” he said.

He wanted Prof. Mayen to support the leadership of the Ministry to ensure effective and high standard performance.

Dr. Makur was appointed to the position in 2012 as the Undersecretary of the national Ministry of Health.

Prof. Achiek MBBS, FRCS (Ed) Assistant Professor of Surgery Dean, College of Medicine Head of Department of Surgery and Medical Education College of Medicine, University of Juba.

He is also a Senior Consultant Surgeon at Juba Teaching Hospital, South Sudan.

Prof. Mayen is a UK trained clinician in General and Gastrointestinal Surgery. Sub-speciality; Colorectal Surgery, Operative Skills; Minor and Intermediate General surgical procedures.

Major Surgery: Proficient in operative management of abdominal trauma Proficient and at Level (III) competence in open colorectal procedures Colonic resections for both benign and malignant pathologies. Operative management of complications demanding bowel stomas at all levels of anterior rectal excisions.

He is also a specialist in modernized management of Hemorrhoids and anorectic surgical conditions. Laparoscopic Surgery: Proficient in general laparoscopic procedures, bowel resections, stoma formation Surgical Endoscope: Proficient gastrointestinal Endoscopist, both diagnostic and therapeutic.

He is also a trainer and endoscopist to both surgeons and medical gastroenterologists,

Prof. Mayen had been working as UK doctor  until 2011 when he decided to return to South Sudan. While in UK, he was a surgeon and lecturer at Kings College, London.

Prof.  Mayen is now Acting Chairperson of South Sudan Doctors Council.

